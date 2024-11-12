The 16th edition of the Theatre Night takes place throughout Croatia

Podijeli :

Edita Sentić

The 16th edition of Theatre Night will take place on Saturday 16 November at 50 venues in around 80 theatres across Croatia. This was announced on Tuesday at a press conference at the Studio EXIT theatre in Zagreb.

Sandra Banic-Naumovski, director of the Dubrava People’s University, which organises the Theatre Night, said that the first activities will start on 11 November in Rovinj with the play “I Love Broadway” and will end on 20 November in Samobor with the puppet show “The Turnip”.

Theatre Night in seven Croatian cities

New participants this year include the Kastela Theatre and the Cultural Centre in Ogulin.

In addition to public and independent theatres, cultural centres and public institutions, the Theatre Night will also be held in the Croatian National Theatres in Zagreb, Split, Osijek, Varazdin, Sibenik, the Istrian National Theatre in Pula and the Croatian National Theatre Ivan pl. Zajc in Rijeka.

The Theatre Night was launched in 2008 as a one-day event throughout Croatia and as part of the European Theatre Night, with the aim of promoting both professional and amateur theatre through cooperation.