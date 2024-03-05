The Council of Europe criticises Lex AP and describes the working situation for journalists in Croatia as worrying

Podijeli :

Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

The Croatian government has attempted to "hamper the media's right" to protect their sources and criticise courts and prosecutors. This is what the Council of Europe writes in its 2024 annual report on media freedom in Europe, adding that the working situation for journalists in Croatia is "worrying".

Croatia is mentioned several times in the report and the so-called Lex AP has attracted the most attention.

“In Croatia, a new bill on media, if adopted, would oblige journalists to register; ban journalists from criticising the work of courts and public prosecutors; oblige journalists to disclose their sources to their editor-in-chief upon request; introduce a right to compensation for persons whose name is published in the media where the information was obtained ‘illegally’ and introduce regulation by a Media Council elected by the majority in Parliament,” the report says.

“Critics said that if enacted, the bill could end independent journalism in Croatia and shape a new state-controlled media era, at odds with European standards,” it adds.

The report states that according to the latest Media Pluralism Monitor study, only four of the 32 countries analysed have a good working situation for journalists – Denmark, Germany, Ireland and Sweden.

“The results of the study show a particularly worrying labour situation in Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro and Romania, where journalists who do not enjoy the status of employee, often lack adequate social protection.”

The report also writes about “difficult times” for cartoonists in Europe and mentions a lawsuit against Croatian Nikola Plecko aka Nik Titanik, who was sued by Kresimir Antolic, a former board member of Dinamo football club.

According to the Council of Europe, the biggest problems for the freedom of journalism are threats and intimidation, arrests, restrictive laws, strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) and other lawsuits, media takeovers and attacks on public service media.

The Council also highlights the threats against the media by politicians and criminal organisations, which often end in physical violence.

It also mentions new threats to the profession such as artificial intelligence, the impact of social media, disinformation, suppression of reporting on climate change and a political climate of radicalisation and polarisation.

On a positive note, the Council notes that the European institutions and a number of countries have shown that they have recognised the seriousness of the crisis and accepted the key role of free media as public watchdogs that inform citizens and hold centres of power to account.