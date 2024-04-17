The new results are in: HDZ still leads with 61 seats, Rivers of Justice remain at 42

Podijeli :

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL

According to the latest announcement by the State Electoral Commission (DIP) on the results of Wednesday's parliamentary election held in Croatia, the votes from 86.85% of polling stations had been counted by midnight. The HDZ party has 61 seats, while the SDP party coalition Rivers of Justice remains at 42 seats.

This means that the right-wing party Domovinski pokret (DP) has won 13 seats, the party coalition Most 11, Mozemo 10, the coalition Istrian Democratic Party (IDS) 3, NP Sjever 2 and the coalition Fokus-Republika 1.

The chairman of the Domovinski pokret (DP), Ivan Penava, expressed his satisfaction with the DP’s results in Wednesday’s parliamentary elections, which show that the DP is the third strongest Croatian party, and reiterated that co-operation with the Independent Democratic Serbian Party and We Can! is out of the question for the DP.

On Thursday, the DP will “sit down and talk about what cards they (the election participants) have to play,” he said in reference to possible coalitions after the elections.

He reiterated his party’s position that co-operation with the Independent Serbian Democratic Party (SDSS) or the green-left party Mozemo! is out of the question.

Penava also said that the final number of parliamentary seats that this right-wing party would win could exceed the current number of seats,

Grbin: These results are not what we wanted

“These results are not what we wanted, but they show that two thirds of citizens want change. They are not satisfied with what is happening in Croatia and what they see. We will not abandon these two thirds of the people. They have not let us give up and lose heart, because we have not.

We have days, weeks, maybe even months of talks ahead of us, but they will end with a change, a change that will make Croatia better, a country without corruption, a country that takes care of its people. Croatia can and will be a better place to live. Until midnight, I am not allowed to say who we will give the mandate to form a government.

We can say that at one minute past midnight, but I will say this. From tomorrow, talks will begin with those who said yesterday that they would not go with the HDZ. Each of us now has the duty to show the Croatian citizens whether the words in the election campaign were lies and deception or the truth, that they want change,” said SDP party leader Pedja Grbin in a speech he gave shortly before midnight.