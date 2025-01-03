The NGO Animal Friends launches a petition to ban loud pyrotechnics

Podijeli :

PU splitsko-dalmatinska

Injuries to hands, face and head, loss of sight and hearing, broken fingers, frightened and injured animals and damage to property - these are the consequences of holiday celebrations involving the use of high-explosive pyrotechnics.

The non-governmental organisation Animal Friends Croatia is once again calling for a complete ban on loud pyrotechnics and an amendment to the Act on Explosive Substances.

Pyrotechnics accessible to children

According to the latest data, as many as 83 per cent of citizens support this ban. The organisation’s project coordinator, Snjezana Klopotan-Kacavenda, emphasises that the use of pyrotechnics not only endangers people’s health and safety, but also creates a feeling of unease and insecurity in public spaces:

– From 27 December, the use of category F2 and F3 pyrotechnics has been permitted during the day and often disrupts public order and peace, even in the middle of the night. This is unacceptable, especially considering that loud explosions are similar to the noise of bombing raids in war.

Klopotan-Kacavenda warns against the inappropriate accessibility of pyrotechnics:

– Category F1 pyrotechnics can be bought freely in shops, often on shelves within reach of children. It is important to ban their sale in general shops and restrict advertising to prevent them from being promoted as entertainment.

Consequences for animals and the environment

Pyrotechnics not only cause fear and panic in pets, but also have a negative impact on wildlife. Birds often become disorientated and collide with objects, while dogs and cats lose their hearing, suffer stress and refuse to eat due to the explosions. Animals with sensitive health conditions such as heart disease or epilepsy are particularly at risk.

Every year, citizens report cases of missing frightened animals, some of which are run over by vehicles, while others die of heart attacks. Animal Friends also points out the effects of noise on the elderly, young children and people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Examples from abroad

Germany is approaching a total ban due to numerous tragedies caused by pyrotechnics – five people died and dozens suffered serious injuries, including amputations of limbs and loss of sight, during the recent New Year’s Eve celebrations. Animal Friends believes that Croatia should follow suit.

Instead of traditional fireworks, they suggest the use of laser light shows and video projections, which offer equally attractive visual experiences without jeopardising the health of humans and animals.

You can sign the petition here.