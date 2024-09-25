The peak of the water wave passes through Croatia, parts of the country are threatened by storms

Podijeli :

Around 2 of the clock on Wednesday night, the peak of the water wave reached Croatia. The water level of the Danube rose to 708 centimetres, but it is expected to gradually recede again soon.

Tomislav Novosel from the Croatian water management company Croatian Waters believes that the water level will not reach eight metres and will continue to fall. He told Croatian Radiotelevision (HRT) that he believes the state of emergency for flood defence near the village of Batina in Slavonia could be lifted on Friday.

The Director of Civil Protection, Damir Trut, stated that they are in constant contact with the residents and are offering them the necessary help.

The weekend settlements of Zeleni Otok and Aljmas, which are located in the unprotected area of the Danube, have come into contact with water and some buildings have been slightly flooded. Some families still live in both settlements. The Directorate of Civil Defence and the Red Cross are taking care of them, and psychologists have also visited them. There are also two patients in the settlements, and Trut emphasised that they are receiving all the help they need.

The Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) has warned that there could be heavy showers with thunderstorms in the regions of Rijeka, Gospic, Knin, Split and Dubrovnik.

The mayor of Draz, Stipan Saslin, stated that the situation was under control, there was no need to panic and that Croatian Waters staff were monitoring the dam from the Hungarian border to the mouth of the Drava.

“The embankment is in excellent condition, it is mowed and maintained, and every detail is taken care of. We can confidently say that this wave of water will pass without any consequences,” said Saslin.

The DHMZ has forecast clearer weather for Wednesday afternoon. However, a yellow weather warning has been issued due to thunderstorms that could affect parts of the country.