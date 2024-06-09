These are the two biggest surprises of the European elections

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

According to the exit polls, the HDZ party won six seats, the SDP four and Domovinski pokret and Mozemo one seat each.

The IDS-led Fair Play list, which was supported by 4.70 per cent of voters according to exit polls, and Nina Skocak’s list with the support of 4.57 per cent of citizens are just below the election threshold of five per cent, while exit polls show support of 3.57 per cent for the coalition list led by Most party, which was predicted to win a term in office in pre-election surveys.

The two biggest surprises in this election are Nina Skocak and Most.

“The biggest surprise is Most with a weak result, precisely because the pre-election polls gave them the last 12th mandate,” said N1 TV journalist Domagoj Novokmet.

“Nina Skocak and her Gen Z list are the biggest surprise, they alone defeated the parliamentary party with their agenda ‘Youth, we are not in politics – we are here’. The Most party fell apart a bit after the parliamentary election and during the election campaign we only looked at the face of Ladislav Ilcic, who happened to enter the EP as a replacement for Ruza Tomasic. I think it was their mistake that they did not include one of the local faces,” added N1 TV journalist Ivana Dragicevic.