Thousands of skiers from Croatia swarm ski resorts in southwestern Bosnia

Philippe DESMAZES / AFP / ilustracija

Thousands of visitors from Croatia, mostly from Dalmatia, swarmed Kupres and Blidinje on Saturday, two popular winter tourist destinations in southwestern Bosnia and Herzegovina, after this ski season began a month earlier than last year, thanks to heavy snowfall.

The three ski resorts on Kupres – Adria Ski, Ski Kraljica, and Ski Ivan – offer more than 20 kilometers of well-maintained slopes, attracting numerous visitors.

The management of the largest resort, Adria Ski, has told Hina that the conditions for winter holidays are excellent.

Adria Ski board member Ivan Bagaric said today that Kupres is experiencing an influx of skiers from all over Dalmatia, as well as from other parts of Croatia and the region.

“We have visitors from all of Dalmatia, and I would dare to say from all over Croatia, as well as from Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Bagaric stated, adding that the management is already planning new projects.

At Blidinje, located on the slopes of Mount Cvrsnica, accommodation capacities are almost fully booked, and the ski resorts are flooded with winter sports enthusiasts.

Visitors there mostly come from Dalmatia, Herzegovina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as from abroad, according to the local ski resort.

Given the favorable weather forecasts, the successful season is expected to continue for both ski resorts.