Three sailors killled, one injured in Mali Lošinj ferry dock accident

Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL/ilustracija

Three sailors of the Jadrolinija shipping company were killed and one sustained serious injuries in an accident which happened at the ferry dock in the town of Mali Losinj on the island of Losinj off Rijeka on Sunday, the company stated.

According to reports carried by local media outlets, the ramp of Jadrolinija’s “Lastovo” ferry fell on those workers and three of them lost their lives on the scene of the accident, and one more sailor was gravely injured.