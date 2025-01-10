Tomasevic confident for second term as mayor of Zagreb

Podijeli :

Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

The mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomasevic, laumched construction work on a new primary school on Friday and expressed confidence that he will win another term in office in the local elections in May.

Tomasevic said he and his team were fully prepared for the upcoming elections, but refrained from commenting on possible opponents. “I am not commenting on other candidates, but focusing on our programme, what we have achieved and what we will achieve in the next term.”

The mayor emphasised that numerous important projects are underway in Zagreb. He said that more schools and kindergartens are being built than ever before and that long-standing problems are being tackled. These include waste disposal facilities, sports infrastructure and the construction of a new stadium, which will start soon, as well as important transport projects.