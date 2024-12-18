Trump appoints Nicole McGraw as the new US ambassador to Croatia

Podijeli :

Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Nicole McGraw will be the new US ambassador to Croatia. This was announced by US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday on his social media platform Truth Social.

“I am pleased to announce that Nicole McGraw will serve as the next United States Ambassador to Croatia.

Nicole is a philanthropist, businesswoman, and World renowned art collector. She opened her first art gallery in Palm Beach Gardens in 2006, and has since built a client base that spans the globe, as well as a successful hedge fund specializing in fine art investments. Nicole has brought fine art to the People through her work leading CANVAS Art Charities, and raised millions of dollars for neglected and abused children as a Board Member of Place of Hope. She is a graduate of Southern Methodist University with a BFA in Art History and Studio Art. Congratulations Nicole!” he wrote.

Current Ambassador Nathalie Rayes took office in Zagreb on 25 January.

Croatia and the United States established diplomatic relations on 11 August 1992.