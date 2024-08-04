Tucepi and Vrsine wildfires contained

Podijeli :

N1/Fran Rubil

The wildfires that broke out at Tucepi near Makarska and at Vrsine near Trogir in Split-Dalmatia County five days ago have been contained, the county fire service said on Sunday.

The fires have decreased in intensity, as a result of which the number of firefighters on the ground has been reduced. A total of 1,250 hectares of pine forest, underbrush and low vegetation has been burned.

The fire at Tucepi broke out because of negligence on the part of a local beekeeper, while the one at Vrsine was started by self-ignition of waste.

In addition, three minor wildfires were caused by a thunderbolt on Saturday, but were quickly put out, affecting only a small area of underbrush and low vegetation.