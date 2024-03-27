Turudic replies to Milanovic: The president has put a target on my back

Podijeli :

N1

The elected State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic has responded to President Zoran Milanovic's claim that the shooting at his car was arranged to provide Turudic with protection.

“I have proof that this happened a month ago. I have the results of the police in Virovitica. I am the state president and I get some data independently from the HDZ. You did not realise for a month that two revolver bullets entered your car? Tell that to someone else,” Milanovic said in an interview with the N1 TV channel.

Turudic has denied these allegations.

“I reject the allegations of the President of the Republic of Croatia with indignation and do not want to be the object of his pre-election ambitions. With his inflammatory and vulgar speeches, the President of the Republic of Croatia has created an atmosphere in which my car could be shot at, and he has put a target on my back,” claimed Ivan Turudic.

“I reject with deep contempt his claims that the shooting at the car in which I drive family members was invented or made up. I do not expect him to apologise to me when the truth comes out, and I do not need his apology either,” he concluded, reports the news site Dnevnik.hr.