Two-day Tabor Film Festival offers 74 films from 34 countries

Podijeli :

Pexels

The 22nd edition of the Tabor Film Festival is taking place in Veliki Tabor Castle in northwestern Croatia on Saturday and Sunday.

The film programme consists of two competition programs — domestic and international competitions where films of all genres are represented.

This year, a total of 74 films will be shown during the film marathons on Saturday and Sunday. Also, workshops about shooting films are part of the festival.

“Tabor Film Festival consists of three cinemas. In the central part of the castle, there is a cinema under the stars — Kino Tabor Varos. Kino Rustica is established in the rustical hall, and Kino Kula in tower A. There is also an additional hall for additional screenings — Mediateka,” say the organisers on the festival’s website.

The partners of the TFF are the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Ministry of Culture and Media, the Museums of Hrvatsko Zagorje, Krapina-Zagorje County, the Municipality of Desinic and many others.