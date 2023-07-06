ULTRA Europe festival kicks off in Split on Friday

Podijeli :

N1

The ninth edition of ULTRA Europe festival will start in the second Croatian city of Split on Friday and is expected to bring together 140,000 visitors from 143 countries.

The festival will take place in the Adriatic port on 7-9 July and then move to the islands of Brac, Hvar and Vis.

The head of the Ultra Europe project, Alek El-Kazal, said on Thursday that the festival would kick off at 1900 hrs Friday in Split’s Park Mladezi.

Scheduled to perform in Split are Adam Beyer, Afrojack, Alesso, Axwell, Boris Brejcha, Carl Cox, Charlotte de Witte, DJ Snake, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fedde Le Grand, Gryffin, Hardwell, HI-LO, Martin Garrix, Mathame, Morten, Nora En Pure, Oliver Heldens, Steve Aoki, Tchami, Zedd, Timmy Trumpet, W&, Nicole Moudaber, Juliet Fox, Ginchy, Maz, Masano, Millean, Pero Fullhouse, Rory and Tomo in der Mühlen.

Groove Masters and Maxim Lany will perform on Hvar, and DJ Jock and Shipet on Vis.

Over 400 CCTV cameras will be installed in the park which is the venue of the festival.

The local police have said they will implement activities and measures necessary for the security of public assemblies.