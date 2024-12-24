Unionist: The cheapest holiday basket costs €122, the most expensive up to €540

Podijeli :

The cheapest holiday basket costs €122, while the most expensive can cost up to €540, said Kresimir Sever from the Croatian Independent Trade Unions (NHS). He criticised retailers for their unjustifiably high prices and advised consumers to shop strategically by following shop promotions.

Sever emphasised that this year’s holiday spending is characterised by a significant increase in prices, especially for food, which further burdens households, especially those with low incomes.

Although inflation is slowing, the cost of holiday baskets has increased significantly, forcing citizens to find a balance between preserving traditions and meeting basic necessities of life, he added.

Record holiday spending of 3.3 billion euros expected

“The holiday basket has become dramatically more expensive this year due to the continued rise in food prices. While the inflation rate is currently at 2.8%, food prices have risen by 4.8% compared to last year, which is a major challenge for households,” Sever said.

Holiday spending is expected to reach a record 3.3 billion euros in December despite the high cost of living.

Sever emphasised that consumers are increasingly planning their purchases with a view to sales and discounts to reduce costs, but are still faced with high prices for essential goods.

“This year, the most expensive holiday basket reaches a staggering €540, a 29% increase on last year. On the other hand, the cheapest option costs €122, which is still too much for many,” he noted. The average basket this year is €218, an increase of 24% on last year.

Some people are willing to pay up to €1,000 for a Christmas tree

Sever pointed out the large discrepancy between rising food prices and low wages: “Food prices in Croatia have reached the EU average, but our wages are only a third of the level in developed European countries.”

Despite the high costs, consumers are still willing to spend money on certain things.

“We have seen people willing to pay up to €1,000 for a Christmas tree,” said Sever. “A kilogramme of turkey from Zagorje costs up to €17.99, cod is sold for €40 to €80, and the prices of lamb and suckling pig are also exceptionally high,” he added, emphasising that there is no valid reason for the high food prices in Croatia.

Sever called on citizens to think of those most affected by the crisis during the festive season.

“It is important to recognise that many of our fellow citizens are in need and that this winter will be particularly difficult for them. The festive season is an ideal time to show compassion and solidarity,” he said.