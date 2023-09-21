United Media appoints George Makris Programming Director

Podijeli :

United Media

The United Media company said on Thursday that George Makris had been appointed Programming Director.

“With a career spanning over two decades in the media industry, Makris brings extensive expertise in business development, program strategy, research, and marketing to this key role. He previously held the roles of Program Director of Croatian television NOVA, Chief of TV 1+1 Ukraine television and Director of Research and Strategic Development at RTL Croatia,” a press release said.

“In 2021, he was appointed as the Program Director for United Media in the Adriatic region. Thanks to a strategic approach and the establishment of programming schedules designed to encompass the best combination of original, domestic production and licensed global TV formats, all United Media television channels in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina recorded significant viewership growth.

“In Croatia, Nova TV has been the most-watched commercial television channel for years, while in Serbia, NOVA S has positioned itself as the third most-watched channel. The national television channels NOVA M and NOVA BH also rank highly in viewership.

“In addition to the existing portfolio, George will now be responsible for United Media channels in Greece and Bulgaria.

The press release quoted United Media CEO Aleksandra Subotic as saying: “We are thrilled to have George in his new position. His successful track record and significant industry experience make him a ideal candidate for this position. Thanks to the program strategy he implemented in the Adria Region over the past two years, our media outlets have stood out in the market and gained the trust of viewers. We eagerly anticipate further developments in other countries’ markets”.

It also quoted George Makris as saying: „I am truly honoured to take on this challenge as the Director of Programming for United Media. I see this as a tremendous opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of our media across all countries, and I am excited to collaborate with our talented teams to deliver engaging content to our audiences across Southeast Europe”.

“Makris holds a master’s degree in B2B marketing management and has also previously served as the Deputy Director at AGB Nielsen Media Research. He brings a wealth of experience from his roles at Ipsos and AC Nielsen EMEA,” the United Media press release said.