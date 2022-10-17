Value of Croatia’s agricultural production up 13.3 pct in 2021

Share:







Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The value of Croatian agricultural production reached 20.7 billion kuna (€2.7 billion) in 2021, or 13.3 percent up from 2020, state agency Hina said on Monday, citing a press release from the Agriculture Ministry, which cited an estimate calculated by the state statistics bureau.

Agricultural production is the sum value of crop and animal output, agricultural services and the value of “inseparable non-agricultural secondary activities,” Hina cited the unsigned ministry press release as saying.

Last year, the value of crop output rose by 12.9 percent, while the value of animal output increased by 16.2 percent compared with 2020.

“Gross value added increased by 26.3 percent to 11 billion kuna (€1.4 billion), while net value added increased by 35.7 percent from 2020,” Hina said.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)