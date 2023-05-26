Volume of construction works in Croatia up on the year

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

In March 2023, the volume of construction works increased by 3.1% on the year, while the annual increase in the first quarter was 4.7%, according to the state statistics bureau.

The annual increase in February was 4.1%.

Year on year, in March 2023, construction works on buildings increased by 7.1%, while civil engineering works decreased by 3%.

Month on month, the volume of construction works in March 2023 decreased by 0.9%, with works on buildings decreasing also by 0.9% and civil engineering works by 1.4%.

Year on year, in Q1 2023, construction works on buildings increased by 8.4%, while civil engineering works decreased by 1.2%.