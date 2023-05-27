Volume of traffic on Croatian highways 15% up from 2021, toll revenue 16% up

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The volume of traffic on Croatian highways in 2022 increased by 15% from 2021 while toll revenue amounted to €426.45 million (not including VAT), which is an increase of 16.3% from 2021, show data provided by the Croatian Association of operators of toll highways.

The volume of traffic for all categories of vehicles on highways in 2022 was slightly more than 80 million vehicles as against 69.7 million in 2021. The toll revenue of all highway operators in 2022 was €426.45 million as against HRK 2.75 billion (€365.2 million) in 2021.

The total highway network in Croatia on 31 December 2022 was 1,341.1 kilometres long and three companies operated highways – Hrvatske Autoceste (HAC), Bina-Istra, and Zagreb-Macelj Autocesta.

Investments in new highways in 2022 totalled €98.85 million and investments in existing highway sections €65.35 million.

In 2022 there were 3,082 road accidents with 40 fatalities and 517 injured passengers.

The total number of all road accidents in 2022 was 12.2% higher and the number of fatalities was 11.11% higher than in 2021. The number of persons injured in road accidents was 12.8% up from 2021.