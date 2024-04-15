Vucic: In three or four months, I expect the worst situation since 1945

Podijeli :

OLIVER BUNIC / AFP

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he expects the situation in the world to be the worst since the Second World War in three to four months' time, Serbian state television (RTS) reported.

Regarding the geopolitical situation, Vucic said that there were many trouble spots and that the attitude of the major powers was something like this: “Everything is fine as long as it happens somewhere else.”

“That’s their mindset. I don’t see a solution in the long term, because things are changing and some are resisting change,” Vucic told Serbian state television (RTS).

He added that there are many violations of international legal acts, only some are very accurate in determining and pointing the finger at those who have just violated the UN Charter, but it does not bother them much if they violate it in the case of Serbia.

“But what can you do, this kind of hypocrisy and the game of international politics, whoever is stronger – oppresses, and that’s it. This is the basic principle of international politics, so we can just forget all this talk about international law. We, the small ones, have to stick to international law, because that’s the only thing we can stick to. And these big ones will fight and fight and get stronger and worse,” said the Serbian president.

Two years ago, on 15 May 2022, Vucic predicted the worst winter in the last 70 years, or more precisely, since the end of the Second World War. The reason for these gloomy predictions was the start of the war in Ukraine and the impending energy crisis.