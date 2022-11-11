Winemakers operate at profit of €1.16 m in 2021

Share:







Source: Pixabay/Ilustracija

A total of 264 winemakers operated in Croatia in 2021 and they generated a consolidated net profit of HRK 8.7 million, the Financial Agency (FINA) reported on Friday.

In 2020, there were 254 winemaking businesses and they generated a consolidated net loss of HRK 53.5 million, nearly five times more than in 2019, when the net loss amounted to HRK 11.3 million.

Thus, 2021 saw a recovery in this sector, and winemakers had HRK 737.8 million in revenues, up 39% from 2020, while their expenditures increased 24.8% to HRK 724.2 million.

Those 264 companies whose core business was the production of grape wines employed 1,246 workers in 2021, or 1.4% more than in the year before.

Their average net salary was HRK 5,485 per month, or 6.4% more on the year. However, this pay was by 13.6% lower than the average monthly pay in Croatia last year (HRK 6,350).

In terms of the total revenues, the top performer was the Porec-based Agrolaguna (HRK 126.6 million).

The Djakovacka Vina company ranked second with HRK 40.8 million in revenues, and it was followed by the Sibenik-based Vinoplod-Vinarija (HRK 31.8 million).

Wine-grape growers

Data from FINA show there was a total of 119 businesses operating in the production of grapes in 2021, and they employed 820 workers. Wine growers posted a positive financial result of HRK 27.6 million compared to 2020, when they generated a net loss of HRK 45.1 million.

(€1= HRK 7.5)