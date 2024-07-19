Winner of International Workshop ‘Make the Scene’ is Project ‘Dert’ from Serbia

Podijeli :

United Media

A prestigious international workshop for developing television series scripts, "Make the Scene!", was organized as part of the partnership project between the Pula Film Festival and United Media and on July 17th, a pitching session for the six workshop finalists was held at the Valli Cinema in Pula. The main prizes were awarded to author Katarina Krstic and producer Andrijana Zukic at the Pula Film Festival Center award ceremony.

“Congratulations to the winners and to all the finalists of our first international television series script development workshop, who were chosen as the best among a large number of very high-quality projects. I believe that ‘Make the Scene!’ will become an important platform for screenwriters and producers, as it provides talented authors from across the region the opportunity to present their ideas and launch their projects. With this, we aim to encourage further and strengthen the creative industry and support interesting projects and talented authors, of which there are indeed many in the region. We are especially honoured that the ‘Make the Scene!’ workshop had its debut at the oldest Croatian film festival,” said Natasa Buljan, Director of Script Development at United Media.

The winner of the “Make the Scene!” award, Katarina Krstic, said at the ceremony: “This is an incredible opportunity for young people who are eager to showcase what they truly know. With the help of United Media and the wonderful, experienced producers, it’s a great opportunity to work on new projects and great stories.”

The jury, consisting of Natasa Buljan, Goran Bogdan, and Miroslav Mogorovic, selected the winner. The authors of the “Dert” project were awarded € 10,000 and the opportunity for further project development with United Media.

In addition to the international workshop, United Media hosted another prestigious international event in Pula. On July 16th, the semi-final judging for the International Emmy Award in the Best Actor category was held. Following the judging, a spectacular gala dinner was organized at the Pula Castle (Kastel), bringing together professionals from the world of television and the creative industry, as well as representatives from the City of Pula and the Pula Film Festival.

United Media is a production leader that annually produces over 40,000 hours of original content, bringing together top professionals from the world of production, including television, series, and films. Our goal is to continue collaborating with film festivals and other events in the fields of creativity, production, and culture in general.