World Bank preparing new five-year strategy for Croatia

Daniel SLIM / AFP , Ilustracija

The World Bank is preparing a five-year strategy of activity in Croatia which will be based on a diagnostic report aimed at determining Croatia's limits and opportunities on the path to sustainable and inclusive growth, it was said in Osijek on Tuesday at a meeting of WB representatives and city leaders.

With the strategy, the World Banks plans to support the efforts of Croatia and its government, the Bank’s director for Croatia, Jehan Arulpragasam, said after the meeting.

So far, he said, they have talked with the authorities of Rijeka, Split and Zagreb as well as representatives of the government, the academic community and civil society to better understand the challenges and situation in Croatia.

We talked about investment, growth, enterprise in the Osijek area, employment growth, the need for labour, the public services provided by the central and local governments and their financing, said Arulpragasam.

In Croatia as well as in other countries, the World Bank focuses on sustainable development which includes reducing poverty and developing an inclusive society, he added.

In cooperation with the government, the Bank is implementing five projects in Croatia worth US$ 700 million as well as providing technical and advisory assistance to the central and local governments in the realisation of development plans, he said.

Since the World Bank is preparing a strategic framework for Croatia’s development from 2025 to 2030, Osijek Deputy Mayor Jasenka Crnkovic said they talked about challenges in running the city, fiscal decentralisation, stimulating enterprise, creating jobs, scholarships, and the inclusion of all vulnerable groups.

The World Bank has shown great interest in the US Jabil company’s investment in the Nemetin business zone.

Crnkovic announced talks on city assets management and attracting investors and for next spring a new meeting on fiscal decentralisation.