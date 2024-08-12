WWF launches campaign ‘The Sea Needs a Vacation, Too!

Podijeli :

WWF

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) has launched a new campaign under the slogan "The Sea Needs a Vacation, Too!" to combat the depletion of marine resources due to advanced fishing technologies and the increasing global demand for seafood.

WWF Adria, based in Zagreb, emphasises the urgent need to change consumer habits in order to protect the future of our oceans. According to WWF, “each of us consumes an average of 20kg of fish per year — almost twice as much as 50 years ago.”

“The campaign urges consumers to make informed choices about fish and seafood and emphasises that such choices are critical to conserving marine resources, protecting endangered species and ensuring healthy and abundant marine ecosystems for future generations.

Let’s protect our seas for the future— – with one simple but crucial step: choosing sustainable and legal seafood products,” the organisation urges.

Overfishing is the biggest threat to our seas

The WWF warns that the current high demand for seafood is seriously jeopardising marine ecosystems. “Alongside climate change, overfishing is the biggest threat to our seas. We are already facing the possibility of a future in which wild fish populations could be decimated to the point of no return,” warns the organisation.

Despite the challenges, the WWF recognises that there are also positive trends. While tackling climate change is a long-term endeavour, reducing other pressures, such as overfishing, can help strengthen the resilience of marine ecosystems. The organisation encourages the public to help reduce overfishing and bycatch by learning to identify sustainable fisheries products.

In addition to raising consumer awareness, WWF works with fishermen and policy makers to promote sustainable fishing practises and develop alternative sources of income for coastal communities to ensure a balance between economic needs and the preservation of marine life.