Young Croatian female computer scientists win 4 medals at European Olympiad

PIxabay / Ilustracija

Young Croatian female computer scientists won two silver and two bronze medals at the fourth European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics, which took place from July 21 to 27 in Eindhoven, Netherlands, the Croatian Informatics Association said in a press release.

the 4th European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics concluded last night with a closing ceremony and the awarding of medals. This international competition for high school girls in programming featured 195 participants from 56 countries.

The young Croatian computer scientists won a total of four medals, two silver and two bronze.