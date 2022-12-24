Zagreb Archbishop says Christmas is call to peace, human closeness, solidarity

Podijeli :

Source: Tiskovni ured zagrebačke nadbiskupije

The Archbishop of Zagreb, Cardinal Josip Bozanic, said in Christmas greetings on Saturday that Christmas was a call to peace, human closeness, hospitality, and solidarity.

Let’s rejoice, celebrate and live, the cardinal said in his message. “Let’s live Christmas with the power of God’s mercy in which no one is excluded, no one is too small, no one is lonely,” he added.

“Dear friends, dear people of good will, let us not lack this Christmas either concrete solidarity with the people who are in difficulty, with the bereaved, with the sick and the lonely, with all who are suffering, who are crying, who are freezing, who are dying. I mean in particular the brothers and sisters in Ukraine. Christmas is a call to peace, to human closeness, hospitality, and solidarity,” Bozanic said in his message, among other things, wishing everyone a merry Christmas.