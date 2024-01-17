Zagreb average net wage €164 higher than monthly average pay in Croatia

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The average monthly net pay for October 2023 in the City of Zagreb amounted to €1,342, rising in nominal terms by 1.5% from September 2023 and by 13.1% from October 2022, the city administration has reported.

Thus, the average monthly wage earned in October in the capital city was €164 higher than the country’s average (€1,178).

In the City of Zagreb, the highest average take-home pay in legal entities in October was earned in the extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas sector, €2,147, while the lowest was in the leather industry, €725.

The median net wage for October 2023 was €1,153, which means that half of the employees earned less and half earned more than that amount.

The average monthly gross wage in legal entities in the Croatian capital amounted to €1,908, up 1.5% from the previous month and 15.2% up from October 2022.