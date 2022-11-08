Zagreb mayor: There is 27 percent less mixed waste than one year ago

Share:







Source: N1/Ilustracija

Preliminary data show that since the introduction of the new model of waste collection in Zagreb on 1 October, there is 27% less mixed waste than a year ago, which means that citizens sort more, Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said on Tuesday.

As much as 40 percent more plastic is now sorted, 36 percent more bio-waste and 9 percent more paper, he told the press.

Preliminary checks show the new model has been very well-accepted by family houses and that in a dozen city districts, between 80 percent and 90 percent of mixed-waste containers contain only bags envisaged for mixed waste, Tomasevic said.

The process of building a new composting plant, expected to be located in Novska, is under way and the project will apply for EU funding, he said, adding that some matters still need to be solved with the mayor of Novska, a town 95 km southeast of Zagreb, as it is a joint project.