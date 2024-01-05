Zagreb most visited Croatian destination in December

Podijeli :

Nearly 126,000 tourists visited Zagreb in December 2023, generating 236,200 nights, the most among all Croatian destinations that month, and that was up by 17% and 10% on the year, respectively, the Zagreb Tourist Board said on Friday.

Along with domestic tourists, the most numerous in Zagreb last month were tourists from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia Austria, Serbia and Germany. As for nights generated by foreigners, most were generated by tourists from BiH, Germany, Austria, Italy and Slovenia.

In 2023, Zagreb was visited by 1.3 million tourists, up 21% on the year, and they generated a little over 2.5 million nights, up 13%. Most foreign tourists were from Germany, the United States, Italy, BiH and Slovenia, and most nights were generated by those from the US, Germany, Italy, and Great Britain.