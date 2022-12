Podijeli :

The main Zagreb Stock Exchange indices increased on Tuesday, reaching their highest levels since the end of September, the Crobex reaching 1,972 points and Crobex10 1,152 points.

Regular turnover was 6.1 million kuna (€810,000), down by 700,000 kuna (€92,000) from last Friday. The most traded stock was the preferred share of the Adris tourism and insurance group, turning over 1.74 million kuna (€230,000). It closed at 363 kuna (€48) per share, down by 0.27 percent.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)