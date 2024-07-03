Zagreb’s Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences launches Gender Studies programme

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak / Pixsell

The Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb is introducing a new degree programme called Gender Studies from the 2025/2026 academic year.

The programme will accept 20 students and comprises three core subjects – Feminist Theory, Gender History and Feminist Methodology – as well as 28 electives, including literature, cultural studies, media studies, philosophy, anthropology, history, psychology, education, sociology, queer linguistics and psychoanalysis.

The programme is aimed at students who have completed undergraduate studies at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in Zagreb, undergraduate studies in Social Sciences and Humanities at the University of Zagreb and undergraduate studies in Social Sciences and Humanities at other universities in Croatia and in countries of the European Union and the region.

The programme is still waiting for the green light from the Ministry of Science, Education and Youth.