ZTC company: Reports about business cooperation with ATS are not true

Source: Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

Media reports about the Aircraft Maintenance and Repair Centre (ZTC) considering business cooperation with the Russian company ATS are not true, the ZTC said on Wednesday, adding that the meeting was held on the initiative of ATS representatives and that no future business cooperation was agreed on.

The meeting with representatives of the company Aero Technik Service (ATS) was held on the initiative of representatives of that company who were on a trip to Hungary, and the topic discussed was the issue of outstanding items, that is, funds which the ZTC paid in advance for previous orders in accordance with a contract concluded in 2021, the ZTC said in a press release.

Business relations between the ZTC and the ATS date back to about 10 years ago, and the ATS procured parts for the ZTC for helicopters of the Croatian Air force (HRZ), the press release says.

At the meeting, the representatives of the ATS company were informed that the realisation of the previously concluded contract was not possible.

The ZTC stressed that neither the continuation nor future business cooperation with the ATS company were agreed on, so there was no need to report on that meeting.

Referring to media reports about today’s session of the ZTC Supervisory Board and the meeting with the representatives of the ATS, the ZTC said that the ZTC Management Board verbally informed the Supervisory Board about the circumstances of that meeting and other requested information.

At the proposal of a member of the Supervisory Board, it was decided by a majority vote that the session of the Board should be postponed until further notice so that the report on the situation in the company could be analysed. The Management Board is obliged to submit the report to the Supervisory Board by 14 October 2022, the press release said.

An extraordinary session of the ZTC Supervisory Board was convened after it was learned that ZTC representatives met in Velika Gorica with representatives of the Russian ATS company, and allegedly the sale of parts for helicopters used by the Croatian forces was discussed, after the EU imposed sanctions against Russia due to aggression against Ukraine.