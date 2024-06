Golub sletio novinarki na glavu neposredno prije javljanja uživo, njena reakcija nasmijala mnoge

GUYS. I know there was a lot of news today but a bird landed on my head at the White House right before I went live with @LelandVittert @NewsNation.

He really just wanted to tune in.

Our feeds room caught it and saved it of course for your viewing pleasure.🐦‍⬛🤣 pic.twitter.com/EkJV0TzS7k

— Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) June 5, 2024