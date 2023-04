Orban opet s kartom Velike Mađarske

Orbán’s foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, gave a speech at a Fidesz governing party event titled ‘Peace and Security’. He talked about the need for “peace” in Ukraine.

Next to him was a banner showing the silhouette of Greater Hungary, to which Western Ukraine had belonged.🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/1eRn5opgpY

— Szabolcs Panyi (@panyiszabolcs) April 19, 2023