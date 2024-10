Sastaju se ministri vanjskih poslova: EU želi kazniti Iran zbog opskrbe Rusije

In a meeting with @JosepBorrellF and @enriquemora in NY, I said the following:

1- Iran-Russia military cooperation is not new; has a history, long before the Ukrainian crisis began.

2- Some Europeans have provided Israeli regime with all kinds of sophisticated weapons, and… https://t.co/TzCwqxFWnf

— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) October 13, 2024