VIDEO / Grad u Gazi poplavljen kanalizacijskom vodom, WHO: Šire se bolesti, a nema goriva

Further disruption to health services is imminent in #Gaza due to a severe lack of fuel.

Only 90,000L of fuel entered Gaza yesterday. The health sector alone needs 80,000L daily, forcing the @UN – incl. @WHO – and partners to make impossible choices. pic.twitter.com/XIlvDJj2Xg

July 4, 2024