H&M na udaru kritika zbog nove reklame

“Heads turn” for school girls? 😡

Your vile AD panders to PEDOPHILES that it’s OK lusting after girls @hmaustralia @hm

Your board aren’t on X so alert them that we’re having NONE of it #BoyCottHM

A shameful exploitation of girls #LeaveTheKidsAlone

(image via @MelTankardReist) pic.twitter.com/AKDdkeHVh8

— Dr Pam Spurr Psychologist and Artist (@DrPamSpurr) January 18, 2024