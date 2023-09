Je li mozak iza moćne ruske obrane u Ukrajini u egzilu? Procurile nove fotografije

Surovikin does appear to be in Algeria, based on reporting from Kommersant and images from Algerian social media. He visited with a Ministry of Defense delegation. One of the members of that delegation looks like Major General Aleksandr Berzan of the Aerospace Forces. https://t.co/Um5pf3z299 pic.twitter.com/TYmer1SJ50

— Jack Margolin (@Jack_Mrgln) September 15, 2023