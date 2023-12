Lavrov prijeti: Ovoj zemlji je suđeno da bude sljedeća žrtva…

“In fact, Moldova is destined to be the next victim in the hybrid war against Russia unleashed by the West.” – Lavrov at the OSCE meeting.

That confirms that Russia has no intentions to stop at Ukraine unless it is stopped. https://t.co/YbMm9SSNvQ pic.twitter.com/XBMyPSDJOB

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) November 30, 2023