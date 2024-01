Nijemci objavili tajni plan za sukob NATO-a s Putinom? “Ovo je primarni ruski cilj”

In this thread, I will explain why we are much closer to war with 🇷🇺 than most people realize and why our time window for rearmament is shorter than many believe. In my opinion, we have at best 2-3 years to re-establish deterrence vis-à-vis 🇷🇺. Here’s why 👇 1/20 pic.twitter.com/IOdpISXyXK

— Fabian Hoffmann (@FRHoffmann1) January 14, 2024