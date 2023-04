🚨#BREAKING: A massive fire breaks out during performance at Disneyland

📌#Anaheim | #California

Currently Disneyland staff are asking everyone to evacuate the area as a Disneyland, prop dragon catches on fire during a Fantasmic show at DisneyLand in Anaheim California. The… pic.twitter.com/F3fCaQTgms

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 23, 2023