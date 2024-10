VIDEO / Tisuće papiga nahrupile na gradić, stanovnici su očajni

In #Argentina, the small town of Hilario Ascasubi is suffering from a parrot infestation. The birds are attacking the town because of deforestation. They have already occupied wires, trees, and the roofs of houses. The locals are terrified.

