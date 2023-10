Počele kopnene bitke Hamasa i Izraela: “Napadamo u svim dijelovima Pojasa Gaze!”

Over the last day, during ground operations:

🔻Numerous Hamas terrorists have been eliminated.

🔻The IAF struck terrorist targets and infrastructure.

🔻IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including:

• Anti-tank missiles posts.

• Rocket launch posts.

•… pic.twitter.com/RymFDCFrw1

