Prvi 5G mobitel s “made in China” čipom: Velika pobjeda ili prevara Kine?

The new Kirin chip is manufactured by #Chinese #semiconductor company #SMIC. It is Huawei’s first higher-end Kirin processor since 2020 after the U.S. government restricted American businesses from selling their products or services to #Huawei. #China #USsanctions #semiconductor https://t.co/uqE5wXEaow

— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) August 29, 2023