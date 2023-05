Rusi tvrde: Ukrajina lansirala dronove na Kremlj. Htjeli su ubiti Putina

KREMLIN DRONE ATTACK

– Russia says two Ukrainian drones attacked Kremlin overnight

– Drones downed with no victims or material damage to the Kremlin

– Moscow says it was a terrorist attack and attempt on Putin’s life

– Russia says it reserves right to respond when and how it… pic.twitter.com/loZA6c3Fvd

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 3, 2023