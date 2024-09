FOTO, VIDEO / Strašne posljedice poplava u Europi: “Ljudi se suočavaju s najtežim satima u svojim životima”

For now, eerily quiet along the Danube in Budapest. Roadway closed along the river bank on the Pest side, rising waters expected to significantly increase in the coming days. Praying for all the good folks to the north of us, severely impacted by rain & floodwaters. 🙏🏼☔️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/4klS8K29Cj

— Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) September 16, 2024