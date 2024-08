Ukrajinci pogodili i treći most u Kursku

⚡️Russian “war correspondents” are claiming the destruction of the third and last bridge over the Seym river in the Korenevsky district of Russia’s Kursk region.

The largest bridge on this part of the front – in the village of Glushkovo – was destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed… https://t.co/arnVmy4bN4

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 19, 2024