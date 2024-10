VIDEO / Rusi granatirali Harkiv, najmanje 12 povrijeđenih

💬”As a result of the attack of Kharkiv by glider bombs (KAB) on 10/21/24 around 10:10 p.m. part of the city remained without electricity. It is known about seven victims.” https://t.co/6FkG5lkGFg

— Silja #RussiaIsGenocide #RussiaIsEcocide (@SiljaLynx) October 21, 2024