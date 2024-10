Ukrajina dronovima gađala ključnu rusku tvornicu oružja i Moskvu

Overnight, more than 100 Ukrainian drones attacked various Russian regions.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that, air defenses shot down 110 Ukrainian drones over 7 regions.

Telegram channels report that explosions in Dzerzhinsk occurred near the Ya.M. Sverdlov plant, where… pic.twitter.com/gIDQ4Kgi4K

— KyivPost (@KyivPost) October 20, 2024