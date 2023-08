VIDEO | Ukrajinci objavili: Dignuli smo u zrak sjedište kadirovaca

The headquarters of “Kadyrovites” was blown up in Energodar – the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

The operation was carried out by the local resistance movement, coordinated by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

As a result of the explosion, the improvised “barracks” of the… pic.twitter.com/gkdj0qzF58

— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 28, 2023